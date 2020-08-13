I drive 50 miles to get there early for 4/20. They were offering early bird specials for the first 20 people. One of the early birds specials, among 4 or 5, was 8 cartridges for $88. I was number 22. I asked if I could still get that special. NO. Heck, I got there early. Oh well. Instead of getting a new customer, they lost one. Happy 4/20 Going to spend my $300 at another dispensary. Won't let me leave a review without rating quality. I don't know. Probably same as most. So I gave it 3 stars.