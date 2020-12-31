Wow what a professional way to walk into a dispo. There's vending machines there if you want a snack. Dispo itself is super cool, my man behind the counter (didn't catch your name sorry bro) was chill and energetic about the products. Prices were great, especially on carts. Best part: they had the exact chocolate I was looking for earlier that day at another dispo but for less! Loved the pieces they had on display. If I had the budget room I definitely would have brought one home. Also giant plus is they had metal screens and glass screens out on display along with various cleaning agents and pipe cleaners. I usually find I need to ask for screens and rarely see them on display. Good flower selection, had a couple of familiar names like Purple Urkle, Bruce Banner, and Wedding Cake. Majority was stuff I hadn't heard of before, but lots of familiar parents. I bought 1g of Rainbow Pops, a hybrid with a high THC percentage (which I don't remember, something like 25%). Haven't smoked it yet. Very casual place.