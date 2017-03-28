live4love42 on June 5, 2019

really disappointed in this dispensary! It used to be my favorite, my go to store and the place I told everybody they should go. but now their prices have gone up and their quality has gone down. they used to be the best dispensary in town to find high quality flowers at the lowest price. now it seems every time they find out people like a strain they Jack the price up. 3 weeks ago I bought a half ounce of a strain I really liked that was on there budget Shelf. when they got the same strain back in stock a week ago I bought a quarter and they had move the price up but now all the flowers had tiny little seeds in them. so many and so little there's no way to pick them out. really sucks cuz this place used to be the best now I have to start looking for a new go-to place. I don't know what changed with the owner or the management but it sure sucks!