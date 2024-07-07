Logo for Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder
Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder

Boulder, CO
4 Reviews of Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 7, 2024
Amazing experience! Fantastic products, several great strains, and great deals. It all adds up to a well-deserved five-star rating in every category. .
August 1, 2024
Friendly and helpful staff
July 4, 2024
Great storefront! Super clean and organized and the staff are super helpful!
July 10, 2024
Amazing people great weed!!