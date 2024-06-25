dispensary
Recreational
Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder
Boulder, CO
267 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
About this dispensary
Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
3141 Walnut St., Boulder, CO
License 402R-00997
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
8am - 8:30pm
monday
8am - 8:30pm
tuesday
8am - 8:30pm
wednesday
8am - 8:30pm
thursday
8am - 8:30pm
friday
8am - 8:30pm
saturday
8am - 8:30pm
Photos of Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder
Show all photos