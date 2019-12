Smoky12979 on April 1, 2018

This was my first visit to a dispensary. I chose this location because it looked nice and professional. I was not disappointed. First, there’s parking in the back which is nice. When I walked in, the lady took my id and asked questions so I let her know it was my first time there. She said that they had a pre-roll special for $1. Noticed they had security which I appreciate. Went thru two doors and then I was in the shop. When I talked to budtender, I told her what I wanted and she made some suggestions. The only thing is that I picked one called Lime Cake and I didn’t notice she gave me Lemon Cake. So I think it’s a different strain than I was wanting. Haven’t tried it yet, but liked the Purple Jack that she recommended. Overall, it was a good experience for a first timer and would go there again.