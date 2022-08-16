Just landed from DIA and I discovered we have a new dispensary in our neighborhood! Super impressed with their product; even their shake shelf was impressive! Massive place, great customer service, and even better flower! Definitely my new favorite spot.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.