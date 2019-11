EddH on January 23, 2019

Would give them a ZERO if I could! Have gone 3 times since they have opened. Service is very very slow! 1st time 35 min wait at original location. 2nd time was 3 weeks ago 45 minutes waiting with 12 people on staff behind the counter you have to look at selection on kiosks or online. online ordering is faster I hear but I saw it take 20 to 30 minutes for people standing in that line! 3rd time was today figured maybe I should give them 1 more try...Got there as I walked up people came out because of the wait, Guy checks my ID at the door(they always check it twice) and then asked me to wait outside in the cold and rain! They had 10 people working cash registers today.I told him I will never be back! The Bake shop in prosser has far better prices and selections never more than 5 mins in and out I will always make the drive from now on Green2Go has rude staff and very slow servers. 3 strikes your out guys don't know how you have any good reviews I personally haven't talked to anyone who actually likes your business just that you are in town. And I travel alot I've been to dispensaries in 6 states and 17 here in Washington This is the worst I have ever come across!!!