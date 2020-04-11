125 products
Gold Rush 1g Full Spectrum Carts $50 OTD and Gold Rush .5g Full Spectrum Carts $30 OTD!!
Valid 4/9/2020 – 4/13/2020
Staff picks
Honey Bucket Diamonds in Terp Sauce Monkey Funk 1g
from Head of Honey
65.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Monkey Funk
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Butter (3 tbsp) 105mg Chronic Thunder
from White Rabbit Medicinals
105mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chronic Thunder
Strain
$20each
$20each
Infused Coconut Oil 50mg Full Spectrum 2tbsp.
from White Rabbit Medicinals
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chocolate Kush
Strain
$8each
$8each
Raphael 1g Preroll
from PHB Growers & Processors
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Raphael
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Bison Carts .5g Good Ol Boy
from Bison Extracts
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Good Ol Boy
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Pain Cream Extended Relief
from Bison Extracts
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$55each
$55each
Clones 1 gallon
from Whole Leaf Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
All Products
Certified Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) 1/8
from Green Prairie Farms
19.18%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
Cream
from PHB Growers & Processors
18.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Mandarin Cookies
from Kind Supply
18.88%
THC
1.23%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Arise
from PHB Growers & Processors
18.62%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Arise
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Skunk #1
from A la Mode Farms
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk #1
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2101 ounce
10th Planet
from Tegridy Gardens
18.31%
THC
0%
CBD
10th Planet
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Chem D
from Alterra
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem D
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Lava Cake
from Alterra
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Capstone
from Alterra
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Capstone
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Harlequin
from Oklahoma Medical Growers
4.13%
THC
7.85%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Trifi Cookies
from Alterra
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Trifi Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Pouch Quarter Ounce with Premium Papers Sativa
from Mello Gold
23%
THC
___
CBD
$58¼ ounce
$58¼ ounce
Pouch Quarter Ounce with Premium Papers Indica
from Mello Gold
27%
THC
___
CBD
$58¼ ounce
$58¼ ounce
Slurricane
from Alterra
27%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
G-Thang
from Tegridy Gardens
28.43%
THC
1.6%
CBD
G-Thang
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Pouch Quarter Ounce with Premium Papers Hybrid
from Mello Gold
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$58¼ ounce
$58¼ ounce
Oakland Purp
from Alterra
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Canuk Cookies
from A la Mode Farms
23.82%
THC
1.14%
CBD
Canuk Cookies
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Orange Krush
from Kind Supply
17.65%
THC
0%
CBD
orange krush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Trainwreck #10
from Oklahoma Medical Growers
23.49%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Gushers
from Alterra
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Rise & Shine 1:1/30ml Tincture
from Red Dirt Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
Micro Tincture
from Terpenetics
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$301 ounce
$301 ounce
1:1 Tincture
from Terpenetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 ounce
$401 ounce
Macro Tincture
from Terpenetics
1680mg
THC
___
CBD
$65each
$65each
Pain Soak
from Bison Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
$14each
MACROmini Tincture
from Terpenetics
400mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20¼ ounce
$20¼ ounce
RSO Syringe 1000ml Full Spec
from Terpenetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Purple Trainwreck 1g Cart
from Gold Rush
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Honey Bucket Diamonds in Terp Sauce Sunset Mimosa 1g
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Premium Bubble Hash 1g
from Kiamichi Skies
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Bison Fuel Pura Vida 1ml
from Bison Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Live Budder Haze 1g
from Head of Honey
77.1%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
