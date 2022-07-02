I have to give a shout out to the new girl. Sorry about not remembering your name. She handled everything exactly how she should have. I've been there a couple times now and they have made sure I got exactly what I wanted both times and just made it a nice experience. Definitely will be back. Great selection of products and great people to help you out. 👍
The bud tenders are all so genuinely nice people. They really take their time to educate you and help you get what it is you need! The also through kick-ass events with amazing prices! Doobs and tubes was so much fun!
I’ve started only coming here because the quality is always high and the prices are good. They also have the best edibles and their accessories are very decently priced, way cheaper than anywhere else I’ve been. Always friendly service to.
The women that work here are so chill, they have infectious positive energy. I have never been underwhelmed or disappointed in their selection or quality of medicine. The triangle kush I picked up yesterday gave me one of those beautiful feelings of "oh wow this is something I've never felt before with cannabis" that happens once in a while with a new to you strain. I picked up two other strains that filled out their effect profiles as desired. Consider me satisfied.
