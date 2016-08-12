Bobbiejoh on November 8, 2019

I put in an order online but never got the text that it was ready. I went to the store a couple hours later because I was in that area. They had my order but said that one of my items wasn't in stock. No problem, I chose something else. I like the store and the people are great. But I'm left to wonder why I wasn't contacted about the out of stock item. Would they have eventually notified me or were they waiting for me to show up while I was waiting to hear that my order was ready. I've been here before and I will still come again, but someone dropped the ball on this one.