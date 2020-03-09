67 products
Veteran Discount
10% off all products
Cannot be combined with other discounts or sales
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
5.18%
THC
8.17%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
818 Headband
from IESO Little Egypt
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
10.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from GOLDLEAF
9.3%
THC
12.18%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Medihaze
from IESO Little Egypt
6.41%
THC
12.18%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$241 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Shiva Skunk
from IESO Little Egypt
20.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Spectrum #12 (1.75g)
from Revolution Enterprises
0.72%
THC
20.05%
CBD
$401 g
+1 more size
In-store only
RSO Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
5.18%
THC
8.17%
CBD
Indica Dominant
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Champion City Chocolate Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
80.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Brownie Pops
from Shelby County Community Services
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16pack of 4
In-store only
Brownie Pops 1:1
from Shelby County Community Services
48mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$20pack of 4
In-store only
Brownie Pops CBD
from Shelby County Community Services
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Capsules CBD
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Chill Pill
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Comfort 2:1
from GOLDLEAF
50mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Cronuts #4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Capsules High THC
from GOLDLEAF
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Capsules Momentum
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Capsules Nightcaps
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Relief 14:1
from GOLDLEAF
7mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules White Harmony 1:1
from GOLDLEAF
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Caramels
from Shelby County Community Services
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20pack of 5
In-store only
Caramels 1:1
from Shelby County Community Services
80mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$25pack of 4
In-store only
Cherry Limeade Surp
from Revolution Enterprises
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Chocolate Incredibles Mile High Mint Bar
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
French Onion Soup Mix
from IESO Little Egypt
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
French Vanilla Surp
from Revolution Enterprises
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Fruit Goobies Orange CBD
from Revolution Enterprises
7mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Fruit Tarts Mixed Incredibles
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Green Tea Menta Mints
from GOLDLEAF
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Gummy Cherry Lime 15:1
from Cresco Labs
10mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
HALE Cranberry Cherry Hemp Bars
from Grassroots Cannabis
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
HALE Crunch Apple Cider Cinnamon Cereal
from Grassroots Cannabis
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
HALE Roasted Seed Mix
from Grassroots Cannabis
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Hard Candy Cherry
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Hard Candy Strawberry 1:1
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Honey Packs
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20pack of 4
In-store only
Mandarin Orange Tonic
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Mari Mints THC
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Pomegranate Acai Tonic
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
12