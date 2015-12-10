Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great communication and great help thanks Jake and other employees
bendriver226
on November 4, 2019
This location has barely had any weed in stock (flower) for the past 3 months. Not sure how you call yourself a dispensary when you don't have weed...
gblazek
on October 21, 2019
Very knowledgeable staff. Atmosphere great if waiting. Very nice place
Gooda
on October 21, 2019
started off great, lately though there has been very little flower.
Princess74
on October 16, 2019
I love this location they are very helpful and knowledgeable.
Jkd0427
on September 29, 2019
No disability discount!!!!!
jessfran11
on September 27, 2019
i didnt like the fact that when your looking at the menu online it doesnt necessarily mean theyre going to have whatever item in stock in store. your best bet is to have it preordered if you want something specific
MMP88
on September 15, 2019
The staff is very knowledgeable and helpful.
Alkowal
on September 10, 2019
Awesome staff and great atmosphere! I go here a lot...