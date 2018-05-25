Follow
20% off all CBD Products & 10% off Harvest - 6 Star!!!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
We are offering 20% off all CBD products, this includes CBD flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, carts, and capsules!! CBD has multiple uses that help contribute to easing pain from inflammation to symptoms of anxiety! Also enjoy for today only 10% off of Harvest - 6 Star!!! Please allow our budtenders help you find your medication.
While supplies last
* 10% off first time patients * 20% off for your BIRTHDAY!! * 20% off Industry * Veterans, receive 20% off * Seniors (62+), receive 15% off * Already been into GreenLabs? Bring a friend with you that has not and you both will receive 10% off your entire purchase!! *Deals may not be combined with sale items