Rojo12
I love geen labs my 2nd time and just like the first time awesome budtenders best products very knowledgeable!!! I will ride all the way from Dundalk everytime and I highly recommend green labs on eastern ave. Baltimore
Hey there! Thank you so much for leaving us a review. We are so glad to hear that you had a great experience here and that you're enjoying your picked up product. We pride ourselves on our large selection of high quality products, our great customer service, and on our welcoming shop atmosphere.