Great place super friendly and clean
4.8
10 reviews
I love this place is my number one go-to spot great prices great products amazing Bud tenders come be apart of
We love YOU, Tammyooo! Can't wait to see you next time!
one of my fav dispensary’s
That means so much to all of us here at the pharm! Thank you, destinydowns!
Great Vibes Great Bud.
Always great to hear! Thanks for the love, Pretty_Tatted_Tauna!
Love the decor and friendly staff! Something for everyone. Look forward to next visit. 👍😃
Thanks! Can't wait to see you again next time!!!
Love Greenpharms, my fav go to for the best buds & best prices! :)
We love YOU, BudBurnhemp!
Best deals in the valley and excellent customer service. Highly recommend.
Thanks for spreading the love, Haze62086! Love & appreciate ya!
I love everything about this dispensary, great prices, great selection, and great people.
You're making us blush! :) Always great having you at the pharm! Can't wait to see you again next time, vcullenv89!
I don't remember names well but the bud tenders were awesome. Dude with the fedora was awesome, new guy with the neck beard and tattoo sleeves was a great conversationalist, quite knowledgeable and cool, and the guy with the cool name, Conan -sorry if I spelled that wrong, the struggle is real- , he help me out, helped save me some cash, was quite knowledgeable, as well, and definitely has that mindset to put the patient first; and thats flipping awesome. I picked up one of my favorites, some wax and a semi new strain, that I think is awesome. Thanks Guys. always a good visit. :D
Thank you so much! That put a smile right on all of our faces here at the pharm! Can't wait to see you again next time!
Cleanliness and friendliness are top priority here!
;) Thanks for spreading the word! Love & appreciate ya!