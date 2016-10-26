Jdlb1013 on November 19, 2019

I don't remember names well but the bud tenders were awesome. Dude with the fedora was awesome, new guy with the neck beard and tattoo sleeves was a great conversationalist, quite knowledgeable and cool, and the guy with the cool name, Conan -sorry if I spelled that wrong, the struggle is real- , he help me out, helped save me some cash, was quite knowledgeable, as well, and definitely has that mindset to put the patient first; and thats flipping awesome. I picked up one of my favorites, some wax and a semi new strain, that I think is awesome. Thanks Guys. always a good visit. :D