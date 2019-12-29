131 products
Happy Hour - Mon-Sat 7pm-9pm and Sun 7pm-8pm
Valid 8/7/2018
15% off of all regularly priced items starts two hours before close!
No other discounts can be applied during the happy hour period. **Happy Hour cannot be applied to Bulk Flower purchases. Please see the tiered pricing on our bulk flower for great deals all day long!**
Staff picks
Wookies
from Indigo Gardens
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Herban Tribe Sour Diesel Lemonade
from Herban Tribe
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$25each
In-store only
All Products
Mr. Clean
from Capital Cannabis
21.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Electric Cloud
from Cannassentials
23.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Electric Cloud
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass CBD
from Ananda Farms
9.71%
THC
17.19%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain
from Eugreen Farms
26.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Stomper 4
from Indigo Gardens
19.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Stomper
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies
from Alta Crest
24.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry AK
from Capital Cannabis
16.34%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citron
from Ananda Farms
18.91%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Stash
from Focus North
21.44%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Animal Stash
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss
from Focus North
21.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Creme D'mint
from Old Gold Gardens
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Creme D'mint
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Eugreen Farms
23.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animism 6
from Benson Elvis
22.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Animism
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Road Dawg
from Benson Elvis
26.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Road Dawg
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Josh D OG
from Benson Elvis
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Josh D OG
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dead Prez
from Heroes of the Farm
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Dead Prez
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kings Cake
from Heroes of the Farm
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Kings Cake
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moscovium
from Heroes of the Farm
24.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Moscovium
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangimal
from Willow Billy Farms
21.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Tanigmal
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Snacks
from Heroes of the Farm
22.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Snacks
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from Highland Provisions
15.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Echo Synchronicity Live Resin Budder
from Echo Electuary
64.8%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Synchronicity
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Echo Orange Soda Live Budder
from Echo Electuary
61.2%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Orange Soda
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Zour Patch Live Sauce
from Artifact Extracts
66.58%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Zour Patch
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Zookies Live Sauce
from Artifact Extracts
73.74%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
OM Electra Feco 13:1
from OM Extracts
41.5mg
THC
537.5mg
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Trinidad OG Terp Sugar
from Anthology Extracts
56.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinidad OG
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Marionberry Live Sauce
from Anthology Extracts
70.7%
THC
2.79%
CBD
Marionberry
Strain
$33.71 g
In-store only
Root Beer Float Live Sauce
from Anthology Extracts
77.89%
THC
2.12%
CBD
Root Beer Float
Strain
$33.71 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer Live Sauce
from Anthology Extracts
80.2%
THC
2.62%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$33.71 g
In-store only
OM Cherry Berry FECO 2:1 CBD:THC
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
OM Galactic Glue FECO
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
OM Sour Space Candy FECO 8:1 CBD:THC
from OM Extracts
67.3mg
THC
528mg
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Fruit 'n' Fuel Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
67.74%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Fruit 'n' Fuel
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Dosi Face x Cr3me Brulee Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
72.34%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Dosi Face x Creme Brulee
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
The White Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
75.1%
THC
0.21%
CBD
The White
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Diesel Dough x Blueberry Diesel Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
73.88%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Diesel Dough x Blueberry Diesel
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Jolly Blend Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
81.85%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Jolly Blend
Strain
$331 g
In-store only
