Happy Hour - Mon-Sat 7pm-9pm and Sun 7pm-8pm
Valid 8/7/2018
15% off of all regularly priced items starts two hours before close!
No other discounts can be applied during the happy hour period. **Happy Hour cannot be applied to Bulk Flower purchases. Please see the tiered pricing on our bulk flower for great deals all day long!**
Staff picks
Wookies
from Indigo Gardens
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
All Products
Blackberry Kush
from Highland Provisions
15.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Electric Cloud
from Cannassentials
23.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Electric Cloud
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass CBD
from Ananda Farms
9.71%
THC
17.19%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Apple Kush
from Old Gold Gardens
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Apple Kush
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain
from Eugreen Farms
26.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Stomper 4
from Indigo Gardens
19.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Stomper
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from Willow Billy Farms
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Ananda Farms
19.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry AK
from Capital Cannabis
16.34%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citron
from Ananda Farms
18.91%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana
from Ananda Farms
15.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Papaya
from Ananda Farms
24.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Papaya
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Stash
from Focus North
21.44%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Animal Stash
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss
from Focus North
21.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Creme D'mint
from Old Gold Gardens
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Creme D'mint
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face x Kushmints
from R&D Northwest
22.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Animal Face x Kushmints
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Eugreen Farms
23.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mad Max
from Heroes of the Farm
19.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Mad Max
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headdog #7
from Heroes of the Farm
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Headdog
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mr. Clean
from Capital Cannabis
21.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sterling Gold Chemdog D Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
75.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog Sour Diesel
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Ol' Betsy Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
68.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Ol' Betsy
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Pina Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
21.3%
THC
50.2%
CBD
Pina
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Chem 91 x Pine Tar Kush Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
69.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91 x Pine Tar Kush
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Black Lime 4 Live Resin
from Sterling Gold
77%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Royal Great Balls of Fire Live Resin
from Sterling Gold Extracts
70.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Great Balls of Fire
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Wookies Live Resin
from Sterling Gold
72.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$31.251 g
In-store only
OM Raspberry Boogie FECO
from OM Extracts
633.1mg
THC
8.3mg
CBD
Raspberry Boogie
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
OM Cherry Tiger FECO
from OM Extracts
515.6mg
THC
5.2mg
CBD
Cherry Tiger
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Chemdog 91 x M10 Shatter
from Sterling Gold
67.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Chemdog 91 x M10
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
OM Sour Tangie FECO
from OM Extracts
38.14%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Garlic Sherbet x Gelato Cake Shatter
from White Label Extracts
70.93%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Garlic Sherbet x Gelato Cake
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Dosi Face x Cr3me Brulee Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
72.34%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Dosi Face x Creme Brulee
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
The White Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
75.1%
THC
0.21%
CBD
The White
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Diesel Dough x Blueberry Diesel Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
73.88%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Diesel Dough x Blueberry Diesel
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Fruit 'n' Fuel Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
67.74%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Fruit 'n' Fuel
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
WoahSi & Dosi Jar Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
73.49%
THC
0.21%
CBD
WoahSi & Dosi
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Carpet Adhesive Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
61.41%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$37.51 g
In-store only
Valley Vixen Nug Run
from Dr. Jolly's
72.98%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Valley Vixen
Strain
$37.51 g
In-store only
