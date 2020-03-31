Silver Stem Fine Cannabis | Fraser Winter Park Area
Deals
Buy 3, Get 1 - New Category Every Day!
Valid 2/29/2020 – 1/1/2021
Stop by any recreational Silver Stem dispensary, and enjoy our Buy 3, Get 1 Deal on various products. Each day has its own category on special: Sunday - Topicals & CBD Monday - Wax Tuesday - Live Resin/Solventless Wednesday - Shatter Thursday - Cartridges Friday - Edibles Saturday - Mix & Match any non-flower MIP products
Rec only. Product for a penny applies to the item with the least value. Not limited to 4 products. Full details https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/buy-3-get-1-daily-deals
Snurkle | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Silver OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Glue Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Stardust Funk Preroll | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Blue Dream Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Silver OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Matanuska Thunder Fuck Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
True OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Kosher Kush | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$1991 ounce
$1991 ounce
Treasure Island CBD | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$591 ounce
Chocolope Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Lemon Cap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
OG Kush | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
Snowcone Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Matanuska Thunder Fuck | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$65¼ ounce
Chem Dawg | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
OG Kush Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Snowcap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$35¼ ounce
$56½ ounce
$841 ounce
Screaming OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Stardust Funk | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Sour Kush | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Chocolope Shake | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Glue | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Chocolope | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1991 ounce
Blue Dream | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1991 ounce
Mimosa | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Snowcone | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Lemon Skunk | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1991 ounce
Screaming OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Snowcap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Dutch Treat Haze | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Blue Dream Shake | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Lemon Cap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Tangerine Frost | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
Snowcone Shake | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Cotton Kandy Kush Shake | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Cotton Kandy Kush | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$2591 ounce
True OG Shake | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
