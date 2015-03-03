Everett5333 on March 19, 2019

This is THE dispensary in Grand County. You can place your order online and, at times, receive a discount for ordering online. They have a great selection, a great loyalty program and knowledge, helpful employees. I paid 1/2 of what I would have at the next nearest dispensary for the exact same 3rd party edibles and cartridges. SSFC does a great job of managing their inventory, I have yet to leave without all I went in for. SSFC could have a bit more affordable gear, such as vapes, pipes, etc. but you can get those items for a reasonable price online. Keep up the good work and thank you!!