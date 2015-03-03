Chozyn001
I like the sales they always have going on, great prices, excellent bud and even better customer service, love going there and an excellent rewards program as well!!
We are happy to be of help and thank you for your kind words!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
I like the sales they always have going on, great prices, excellent bud and even better customer service, love going there and an excellent rewards program as well!!
We are happy to be of help and thank you for your kind words!
Very professional and great bud tenders. Knowledgeable and friendly staff.
Thank you, Whittsky!
This is THE dispensary in Grand County. You can place your order online and, at times, receive a discount for ordering online. They have a great selection, a great loyalty program and knowledge, helpful employees. I paid 1/2 of what I would have at the next nearest dispensary for the exact same 3rd party edibles and cartridges. SSFC does a great job of managing their inventory, I have yet to leave without all I went in for. SSFC could have a bit more affordable gear, such as vapes, pipes, etc. but you can get those items for a reasonable price online. Keep up the good work and thank you!!
Thank you very much for taking the time to write such a detailed review and for the words of praise. We look forward to seeing you again!
I like the selection and the consistency of their stocked items. Jennifer knows the products and explains them in an unhurried and easy to understand manner. I will certainly return!
Thank you!
Great shop experience. Everyone is so cool and they know a lot about. Always a great time shopping at Silver Stem Fraser. Totally recommend!!!
Thank you so much!!!
The were very kind and help me a lot during my visit. The quality of the marijuana was incredible and really good prices.
Delighted to oblige!
The were very kind and help me a lot during my visit. The quality of the marijuana was incredible and really good prices.
I am in the industry and before explaining I was met with a warm welcome, me and my service pup. They know their stuff; overhearing some customer interaction they definitely pointed them in the right direction. Super impressed with this little gem in Fraser/WP! L+S🐾
Thank you for the kind words. We are delighted to be of help and look forward to seeing you and your pup again. And thank you for takign the time to review us!
Loved the bud and prices
And we are always happy to see you!
Great atmosphere!! Friendly staff. Quite a selection of products. All around, I am beyond thrilled with the experiences ive had here.
We appreciate you taking the time to review us!