Get any gram of flower for $9, including top-shelf ($18/g) strains. 4:20pm to 6:30pm, Seven Days a Week
7 grams of our connoisseur tier for $9 a gram (up to 7 grams)
15% off of your entire OMMP medical purchase. 10% off of one edible, 15% off of two edibles, 20% off of three edibles! 20% off of all vendor prerolls.
Get 5 grams of flower at the price of an eighth. Save up to $36 (Five grams must be from same strain only)(Tuesday Only)
10% off of any topical, tincture, RSO, or CBD purchases. 10% off of one gram of shatter &15% off of two grams of shatter. (Dabs $15 or less are excluded from this offer.) 9g of flower at the price of 7g. 15% off an 8th or more of any hybrid flower.(Wednesday only)
3 half-gram Growing ReLeaf house pre-rolls for $9. Save up to 50% Deeply discounted select flower strains. (Thursday only)
$50 half-ounce & $100 full-ounce of select flower strains. Save up to $125! 10% off is you show us you're following us on social media. (Leafly, Instagram, etc)! Any 4 grams of flower from our $7.50 tier for $20. Save $10(Friday only)
Dab Deal: 2 grams for $10 off, 3 grams for $15 off, 4 grams for $20 off, & 5 grams for $25 off. ($15 waxes are excluded). 15% off of a quarter ounce (or more) of flower. Discounted Pre-packed flower (See bud-tender for details) (Saturday only)
15% off all indica flower every Sunday! $5 off any vape cartridge purchase (any brand, including half and full grams!) 10% off of your entire purchase for our seniors (65+).(Sunday only)
Get 10% off of any flower purchase! (Excludes pre-rolls)