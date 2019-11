osu2k1 on October 31, 2019

I am such a newbie, it's not funny. But I have MS and after trying a few different gummies, I wanted to try something different. Bruce was awesome. He explained the best way to do edibles and about the oils. Learned about what THC is for (pain) and what CBD is for (relaxing the body). I had been using more of a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio and have found a new 1:1 type. I am looking forward to trying the new candy on Friday night. Thanks Bruce!