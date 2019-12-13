Get nice with Nicebug!
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/16/2019
Nicebug Buy 2, get 1 free! Wax, Shatter and Crumble .5g $15.00 1g $25.00 Live Resin 5g $20.00 1g $35.00
While supplies last. No other discounts apply.
Rick's Friday!
Friday's RSO 40% off!
Good while supplies last. Discount can not be combined.
New Patient Deal
Valid 11/1/2019
Starting November 1, 2019 the new patient deal is Buy 1 item from our house brands, get another item free or buy and 8th get and 8th for free. House brands are Love, Carissa, Nicebug or Dutchie.
Deals are not able to be combined with other sales.
Pax Pod Tuesday's!
Pax Pod's 2 for $70 Regularly $45 a piece
While supplies last and no other discounts apply
EXPRESS ORDERING
520-838-0306 Call us at least ONE hour before pickup
One hour minimum ahead. Not valid for first time patients. Please call to learn more about this convenient service.
Senior/Military/Student Discounts
Senior Citizens, Veterans, Students, teachers get a 10% OFF 7 x week **NOT APPLICABLE During SALES**
Patients 55+