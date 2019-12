JOHNBLAZE420520 on November 23, 2019

I love the staff and I love the products. I do however wish they'd join the rest Tucson in adjusting their prices. With the market transitioning to where it is headed there is room for improvement woth Hana Meds pricing. Almost all dispensaries in town offer value packs that pack a powerful punch to the patient but not on their budget. I feel Hana can dp better on offering this same love to its patients out here in Green Valley. I get ypu are the only one out here but come on! Bless your people with the love they can get elsewhere!