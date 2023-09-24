dispensary
Happy Feelings - Northampton
Northampton, Massachusetts
About this dispensary
Our philosophy revolves around the simple yet powerful idea that everyone deserves to experience happiness. We carefully curate a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products that cater to individual preferences. Whether you seek relaxation, creativity, or a touch of euphoria, Happy Feelings has something special to offer.
26-28 North King St, Northampton, MA
License MR282601
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 4:30pm
monday
12pm - 7:30pm
tuesday
12pm - 7:30pm
wednesday
12pm - 7:30pm
thursday
12pm - 7:30pm
friday
12pm - 7:30pm
saturday
12pm - 7:30pm
