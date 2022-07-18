Promotions
Thank you to all the veterans for your service! On behalf of Happy Grass Farms we believe our veterans should be taken care of especially with medical marijuana.
Can be used any time during shop hours & delivery hours and can be stacked on top of other deals.
Get 10% off of your order every Friday if you have already ordered from Happy Grass Farms LLC before! If ordering online, just give us a call and we'll take 10% off of your order!
You have to have ordered at least one time prior to using the promotion on a new order.
