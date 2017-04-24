XxROARSHACKxX on May 4, 2018

This was my first ever experience with a dispensary, as I can now purchase recreationally. Overall 5 stars, with 4 stars going to service because of the somewhat long wait times that can happen, especially on weekends. But everything else is super on point! Bud tenders are very knowledgeable and extremely friendly,always have a great attitude, and the quality of the bud is outstanding. Usually always have a great selection, and a good amount of affordable strains that don't diminish in quality just because they are cheaper. Haven't found a reason to go to any other dispensary as of yet!