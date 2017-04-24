rllj92
Great little shop with a big selection and a lot of promotional discounts. They have just about every Heavy Hitters strain in stock whenever I'm in. The entire staff is super chill especially Leo he's the man!
4.3
10 reviews
Loved this dispensary, awesome selection and bud tenders
They open from 7am to 9pm
Awefull weed, bad service and ready to sell higher price than even indicated by themself ! Worst place to go even if this is the only dispensary arround!
Place is a complete rip off don’t even bother! Sold me a $20 broken battery that they didn’t replace and I even left a tip!!!
There was a line when I got there but it did go by fast. Security is awesome also. They do got some good flower and deals so I'll be back definitely.
This was my first ever experience with a dispensary, as I can now purchase recreationally. Overall 5 stars, with 4 stars going to service because of the somewhat long wait times that can happen, especially on weekends. But everything else is super on point! Bud tenders are very knowledgeable and extremely friendly,always have a great attitude, and the quality of the bud is outstanding. Usually always have a great selection, and a good amount of affordable strains that don't diminish in quality just because they are cheaper. Haven't found a reason to go to any other dispensary as of yet!
My very first dispensary experience and it was wonderful! The budtender was super helpful and she knew the products so well. They had a great selection and I was pleasantly surprised by the prices! There were so many options for consumption: edibles, oils, wax, bud, etc. I would absolutely recommend!
One of my favorite dispensaries in San Diego. The selection is awesome and the staff are always friendly and knowledgeable.
great selection and everyone is super friendly and helpful.