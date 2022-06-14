Very disappointed with experience at my last visit. I arrived at 6:40 to find a locked door. Confused I hang out at said door until 6:45, it was unlocked to let patron out. I was then told sorry, I can't let you in. I proceeded to watch the final 2 patrons make there exit and the time was then 6:50 I'm honestly confused and mostly pissed because I don't have my medication tonight, boo-hoo. Products have been more misses than hits, atmosphere is pretty cool. As for staff it's a nice diverse group. Some enjoy there job, some not so much. besides one I'm often just as confused as before asking- about various Cannabis products.