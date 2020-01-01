394 products
On-Going Deals
Valid 1/1/2020 – 3/1/2021
5 Grams of Venom Shatter for $80 (+tax) Roll One 1/2oz $39.99 1oz $59.99 (+tax) ( Premature flower, Larf ) ( Not shake ) commonly used for baking.
while supplies last, valid any day of the week, no limit
Staff picks
Cookies: Cheetah Piss
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheetah Piss
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemonnade: Cake Mix
from Lemonnade
25%
THC
0%
CBD
cake mix
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Aeriz (Sundae Driver)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Aeriz (Cake Breath)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
cake breath
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Aeriz (Do SI 18)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si 18
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk (Premium Tier)
from The Giving Tree
22.23%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bangarang (Reserve Tier)
from Tierra Grow
22.15%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Aeriz ( Lava Cake)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Aeriz: Jenny Kush
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Hashplant (Premium Tier )
from Abundant Organics
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
sidewinde
Strain
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Aeriz ( Garanamals)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tri Fi OG
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutchie: MK Ultra
from Dutchie
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutchie: GrandDaddyPurple
from Dutchie
___
THC
___
CBD
Dutchie: San Dimas
from Dutchie
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
Abundant Organics: Bubblegum Chem
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Chem
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco: Cindy 99
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cindy 99
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco: Jenny Kush
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco: Gas Pedal
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco: Sunset Sherbert
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco : Chem Dawg
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bear Candy (House Tier)
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Candy
Strain
$7.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine Daydream (Premium Tier)
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
0%
CBD
$10.991 g
In-store only
CRU: Royal Jack
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Jack
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden: Raspberry Dosido
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner (House Tier)
from Camp Verde
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$7.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rolls Choice (Premium Tier)
from Royal Choice Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cru: Rolls Choice
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rolls Choice
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Wedding Cake
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden: Lavender Jones
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
HarleSin (House Tier) CBD Dominant
from Camp Verde
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlesin
Strain
$7.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Abundant Organics: Dirty Little Secret
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Little Secret
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Abundant Organics: Jenny Kush
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Harvest: Rainbow Shake
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$49.99½ oz
In-store only
Abundant Organics: Cactus Breath
from Abundant Organics
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
cactus breath
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Abundant Organics: Sunshine Daydream
from Abundant Organics
21.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemonnade: Medellin
from Lemonnade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Medellin
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
High Octane x Gelato Shatter
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
High Ocatane x Gelato
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
MPX: Nitrous Sugar Wax
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitrous
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
