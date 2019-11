Starlennox on November 21, 2019

I always have a great experience going there the staff are friendly pleasant funny great personality sense of humor good to the people and staff as far as negative if I was to draw back the waiting is sometimes really bad like if you expect to wait around a bit or have the time to fine but if you're under arrest in a hurry better to order online my other drawbackwards today was my first only really bad experience I guess cuz I was more confused back to the brand new point system wasn't really explain out well so that was a really bad disappointment other than that I enjoy it one of my favorites