544 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 185
Show All 110
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$206
All Products
blue knight by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Knight
Strain
$34.29⅛ oz
Chem 4 by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$34.29⅛ oz
spyrock og by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
26.56%
THC
0.06%
CBD
spyrock og
Strain
$13.711 g
Wedding Cake x Permafrost by Korova
from Korova
27.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake x Permafrost
Strain
$52.58⅛ oz
Pink Rozay by Cookies
from Cookies
14.5%
THC
___
CBD
$34.29⅛ oz
Garlic Mints by Cookies
from Cookies
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$57.15⅛ oz
Ice Cream Cake by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$13.261 g
Cherry Blossom by Sours
from Sours
17.99%
THC
___
CBD
$18.291 g
Purple Punch by Korova
from Korova
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$52.58⅛ oz
Afghani Bullrider by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co
16.44%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Afghani Bullrider
Strain
$161 g
afgooey by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
17.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Afgooey
Strain
$13.711 g
+1 more size
Sweeties by Clout King
from Clout King
22%
THC
___
CBD
$60.6⅛ oz
Dosidos by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
21%
THC
___
CBD
$33.48⅛ oz
kings cake by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
kings cake
Strain
$49.6⅛ oz
Ice Creme Cake by Cookies
from Cookies
26.19%
THC
___
CBD
$62⅛ oz
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1) by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
23%
THC
0%
CBD
GG1
Strain
$49.6⅛ oz
Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush by Korova
from Korova
20.28%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush
Strain
$59.52⅛ oz
Gelato #33 by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
19.06%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$49.6⅛ oz
MAC by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
24%
THC
___
CBD
$62⅛ oz
Sherb Octane by Gas
from Gas
19%
THC
___
CBD
$55.8⅛ oz
Sundae Driver by House Weed
from House Weed
14.39%
THC
___
CBD
$20.57⅛ oz
Premium Jack by NUG
from NUG
17%
THC
___
CBD
$38.86⅛ oz
Trifi by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co
21.54%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Trifi
Strain
$48.01⅛ oz
Sensi Star by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
20.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$34.29⅛ oz
Forbidden Fruit by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
16.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$34.29⅛ oz
strawbery shortbread by Cookies
from Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.15⅛ oz
Lava Cake by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co
21.25%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$161 g
DJ Short Blueberry by House Weed
from House Weed
16.17%
THC
___
CBD
$20.57⅛ oz
Purple Punch by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
14%
THC
___
CBD
$22.44⅛ oz
OG Kush by LOUDPACK
from Loudpack
19.73%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$17.141 g
banana punch by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co
14.39%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$161 g
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
Strain
$13.261 g
XJ-13 by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
22%
THC
___
CBD
$34.29⅛ oz
Sunset Sherbet by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$39.28⅛ oz
The Lime by Lemonnade
from Lemonnade
19%
THC
___
CBD
$56.11⅛ oz
ARC by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
15%
THC
___
CBD
$22.44⅛ oz
SFV OG by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
19%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$34.29⅛ oz
Ornage Freeze by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
16%
THC
___
CBD
$22.44⅛ oz
JDog by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
25.72%
THC
___
CBD
$45.72⅛ oz
Sonoma Glue by FloraCal
from FloraCal
22.76%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sonoma Glue
Strain
$38.86⅛ oz
12345 ... 14