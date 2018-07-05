cody70944
Great product
4.6
10 reviews
Great place all around. Love going in and spending my lunch money! Lol
Great storefront! Bud Tenders are awesome. I’ve brought three casual smokers here with me and they all loved the experience. If Fresno ever gets on board with recreational, please open a location there!! You guys have my heart!! 🥰
Providing our customers with exceptional service and product is what Have a Heart Coalinga is all about! We hope that this dedication shines through to all of our customers.
Have a Heart is a decent establishment with friendly staff & knowledgeable staff. Unfortunately their current manager, Meagan, displays a level of incompetence not typically seen amongst most managers. If a friendly suggestion is made to their manager, she will refuse to listen. For the past two months I have advised staff to update their signs regarding their specific store locations policy on not honoring company policy refunds. The store manager adamantly attempted to explain why but refused to update the signage because “corporate already knows.” Customers have consumer rights and should be informed why they’re being denied something that is clearly labeled within the company policy. Managers with proper customer service experience would never treat customers in a disdainful manner. This establishment is a poor representation of California’s growing cannabis industry and I would advise customers spend their time & money elsewhere. Have a Heart needs to vet their managers better than this before this happens at every location. This matter is very concerning considering this is their first California establishment, something they should be taking pride in.
Awesome staff and great layout
Friendly folks and Great service
Love this location. . i been to many dispensaries before, but tbh have a heart is one of the best ones ive been to. . great atmosphere amazing employee's very helpful and generous. . i recommend have a heart to the ppl i talk to. Give it a try man it dnt hurt to have a heart and go green youll love it. . p.s if any of the ladies or gentleman that work there comment to you to try out a certain product then please i recommend you do just that trust me just have a heart and try it out.. They never let me down.💯💯
Good shit and amazing quality
Have a Heart is wonderful. No rec required. Fantastic variety of herb, concentrates, pre-rolls, oils, edibles, etc. The clinic itself is clean, organized, and just down right fancy. Staff is extremely friendly, welcoming, and knowledgeable about their product. My only complaint is that they have no deals or at least none that I heard of and they are a tad more expensive than other dispensaries I've been to especially when it comes to concentrates. Cheapest gram was $49 of great tasting, stony, but hard to manage goopy sauce which needs to be maintained in a fridge or freezer which if I may say is not always welcoming.
Cool looking spot, nice selection. Really like that tax is included. Everyone was friendly - would visit again!