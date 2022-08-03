Honestly, 10 out of 10 all the way around. GREAT dispensary- like an oasis in the middle of San Bernardino. So far my absolute favorite, even surpassing STIIIZY, which before Haven I was a proud and loyal customer of for over 2 years now. The service/hospitality is anything you would expect from a licensed "higher-class" dispensary, but the real kicker is the prices! Everything is very reasonably priced and the selection seems almost unlimited- making me feel like a kid in a candy store! The atmosphere feels very clean and professional. Upon arrival, you are given a basket and can shop around (with the help of a tender) for anything you'd like, making it one of the very few self-serve dispensaries in the area, adding to the free and relaxing experience of shopping. On top of that, the first visit is 20% off and every following 5 visits is an incremental 10-15% off so the more visits, the merrier. The final of my favorites is the fact that they ACTUALLY accept credit cards. This personally made it incredibly easy for me to grab my trees before I even got paid, considering they are the ONLY dispensary in the area that accepts these types of card payments. Definitely will be a regular here.