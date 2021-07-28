Shop all dispensaries in San Bernardino, CA
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, In San Bernadino weed is legal for both medical and recreational use.
According to reviewers on Leafly.com, a few of the best dispensaries in San Bernadino are
- Yes, you can order weed online from San Bernardino dispensaries on Leafly.com for in-store pickup.
- Yes, many dispensaries in San Bernardino offer weed deals.
- A medical marijuana card is not required to weed in San Bernardino, although you may still apply for a medical marijuana card if you wish to do so.
- According to Leafly.com, there are around 14 dispensaries in the San Bernardino metro area.