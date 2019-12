GnosisJordan on July 26, 2019

So disappointed. I’ve been going here for the past couple years and it’s been shooting downhill as if gravity had quadrupled. First off, they separate medical and recreation products and require medical patients to pay the taxes on “recreational” products(which I’m pretty sure is illegal to require medical patients to pay taxes on any product). They also often ring me up incorrectly and forget to put the deals on from their daily deals including the supposed “late night” and “early morning” 10% discount. The staff is beyond rude, ignorant, and often offensive. I just visited for the first time in months and I’m surprised they have any business at all.