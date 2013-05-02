brandoneast on December 11, 2014

This was my first trip to a dispensary and it was a wonderful one. Prior to visiting, I emailed Helping Hands about Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Afie pre-rolled joints and they responded not only quickly but after hours. They were also open for Thanksgiving which was a huge plus. The bud tender was very nice and accommodating to our curiosities. They were running an amazing deal of four pre-rolled joints for $24: got two Blue Afie, Girl Scout Cookies and Tangerine Sunset. My wife got a watermelon sucker. Many props to Helping Hands on making our first-time visit a wonderful one!