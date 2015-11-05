Tmiller207 on September 8, 2019

I absolutely loved the dispensary tech named Brandon Miles. It was my first time in a dispensary in DC and I was amazed at the quality of Brandon’s knowledge and how generous he was with his time. You see I’m a medical marijuana patient from Pennsylvania and we don’t have the option to actually see and smell the products. There’s nothing worse than getting home with your medication that you spent a small fortune on and to open up the products and find improperly cured flower and poorly trimmed plants. Well Brandon was amazing by allowing us DC newbies ask to see and smell everything and then he weighed out our products directly in front of us! We will most definitely be back in a couple weeks. It’s well worth the drive for the amazing variety of products and the friendly one on one service. The prices and wide variety of products are a bit better than in Pennsylvania too. I’m loving the staff, the vibe of the place and their amazing deals!!!