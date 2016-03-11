Follow
Pickup available
Herban Underground
Pickup available
720-343-4372
Edible Deals
Valid 11/3/2016 – 3/2/2020
BOGO half off all our edibles (mix and match brands), max 6 products per visit.
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Salves, lotions and Foria products
Valid 11/18/2016 – 4/2/2020
Medical and Adult Use- 15% of ALL Topicals
cannot be combined with other offers
New Medical Patients
When you sign up with Herban Underground you get an 1/8th a month for 4 months. 10% off Edibles, Topicals, and Concentrates for members every visit
First 1/8 on 2nd visit.
Half Ounce Monday
Valid 11/30/2017 – 10/2/2020
$80 half ounce OTD (Top Shelf Pink Tags Only)
2 for Tuesday
Valid until 2/9/2020
Buy 2 Pre-Rolls for the price of 1every Tuesday! $150 Ounces of select top strain flower....tax included
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Waxy Wednesday
Valid 11/2/2016 – 1/23/2020
Buy 3 grams of wax for $70 Buy 3 grams of shatter for $90 Buy 3 grams of Live Resin for $125!!
Cannot be combined with other discounts