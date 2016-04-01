Jello__t
Wonderful staff, Paul helped me both times I was there. Great guy and I look forward to coming back!
4.7
10 reviews
Cool dudes and a hella cool shop
I loved that you can see the plants growing. Adds a lot to the experience. They had just what I wanted!
If your looking for Top Shelf flower for a reasonable pricee. No long lines and I've never had a bad experience with product or service.
Good
Ok. But always overpriced considering nearby competition. They promote percentage discounts but you could walk down the street to PeakMJ for the same products cheaper in retail with a neighborhood discount to pay significantly less (AiroPro products). I get it. You're selling a controlled substance. But dispensaries are a dime a dozen here anymore. Also Leafly advertises pricing far less than what they are actually cost. And when I called and asked about what a product would be with tax, she said she "couldn't talk those details without verifying" my age. Which is absurd. Service and pricing could be way better but it's not the first time I left feeling this way.
Super nice atmosphere with a great selection! Some dispensaries in Denver have a mentality that you should already be a cannibus pro and they aren't helpful with questions at all. Herban Underground is the complete opposite. It has a very professional business feel, relaxed environment, and a knowledgable/friendly staff!
From Louisiana. I'm happy to say that Herban Underground is my first legal purchase! Amazing atmosphere, amazing customer service. All smiles, relaxed, comfortable environment. The beautiful display of the growing room was the cherry on top. Thank y'all!
Awesome
I love shopping here. The giant windows showing the grow, the great staff and the really great deals today!!! My order was ready fast!