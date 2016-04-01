Handyc7 on July 10, 2019

Ok. But always overpriced considering nearby competition. They promote percentage discounts but you could walk down the street to PeakMJ for the same products cheaper in retail with a neighborhood discount to pay significantly less (AiroPro products). I get it. You're selling a controlled substance. But dispensaries are a dime a dozen here anymore. Also Leafly advertises pricing far less than what they are actually cost. And when I called and asked about what a product would be with tax, she said she "couldn't talk those details without verifying" my age. Which is absurd. Service and pricing could be way better but it's not the first time I left feeling this way.