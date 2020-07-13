j........l
Jackie was awesome! Super helpful
ATM/ CASHLESS ATM'S / CASH Cannabis unites people across all cultures. It is a cure for millions, offering an organic alternative to pharmaceuticals. This herb has finally walked out of the shadows and into the light, freeing cannabis from the status quo. If you have been a believer in the power of this flower, at some point you may have been ridiculed or persecuted. We are in a new era now and the world is changing, Herbarium is the forefront of this change. We believe what you believe. Cannabis creates friendships, brings you peace, makes you laugh and most importantly, heals you. Herbarium believes you deserve the best, the herb you deserve. Herbarium is here to create a tailored experience just for you. We care for each individual that walks through our door, and we look forward to welcoming you into our family. Come into our store in West Hollywood today or order for delivery around Los Angeles please go to our website, herbarium.la!
Amazing Experience Annluena was superb and very intelligent and Knowledgeable about the Flower and all of the Products the Best service I've had outta 50 I've Visited threw out my Travels I'll be Back
I really liked the store overall. Employees were passionate and helpful even at later hours. It has a wide selection and is very affordable. My only consideration is the location! I would love to see more stores and in more urban areas, I think it could really develop into a popular lovely store :)!
Had a great time my first time there. Hooked me up with some good bud that wasn’t overpriced and was pretty potent! Service is great as well, everyone is friendly, nice vibe.