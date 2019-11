Andy2stoned on August 7, 2019

I've been ordering with Hermes for sober a year and a half, but lately, (I wanna say the last 2 or 3 weeks) the service has gone down a bit. There are no dispensaries within a 50 mile radius from my house and the nature of my job makes it very hard to make it there before their closing time (which is earlier than any Tucson dispensary). When I try calling to put in an order now, there is no answer. If I'm lucky I'll get a text after 20 minutes, where before they were on top of the phone and text orders. I hope it gets sorted out soon, but I may have to go the cultivation route