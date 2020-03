smokeweeedeveryday666 on November 22, 2017

I love this shop they always have new strains and new edibles I would highly recommend anyone searching for a new shop in the valley or in all of Los Angeles to go and visit this shop at least once and I promise you will be hooked and always return because of their kindness and patience ! Btw I absolutely love Sydney she is the sweetest and always takes her time to acknowledge exactly what I need !!