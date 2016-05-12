We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Absolutely loved the team ! Met them today and brought a dispensary newbie. They were very patient and friendly with us.
goodcoop
on November 17, 2019
I recommend this place. very nice environment. very friendly staff and professional!
rooneyom
on November 16, 2019
This place keeps it very professional ✌🏼
sugaarlipz
on November 16, 2019
Great weed and amazing service
threeblinmce
on November 15, 2019
Really good price for the bomb quality. Great dispo option to stop by on my visit to Salem👍🏽
nenevu
on November 15, 2019
great customer service and they always recommend top picks. thank you
Vertell
on November 15, 2019
They have such an amazing employees here everyone here is friendly and talkative. i felt reassured and safe with my purchase and love the cleanliness and very non-dispensary atmosphere it had, will definitely be coming back. 👍🏻
naikaf2
on November 15, 2019
I love the service and I love their weed it’s amazing it makes me feel so damn good!
evenom
on November 14, 2019
Great meds and awesome staff, will definitely be coming back!