Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Come in between 3-5 for an extra 5% on top of select daily deal items!
Excludes Bargain Shelf Products Excludes Sunday
Staff picks
Pulse
from Vuber
THC
CBD
$50each
In-store only
All Products
Fruity Pebbles
from Full Circle Pharms
17.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Fruity Pebbles
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gjallarhorn
from Full Circle Pharms
17.56%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gjallarhorn
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Powdered Donuts
from High Latitude Farms
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Powdered Donuts
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Durban
from Garden of the Gods
24%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Grapefruit Durban
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poison Berry
from TrueCare Farms
17%
THC
1%
CBD
Poison Berry
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
20.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dawgy Treats
from Hydrus Hydroponics
29%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Dawgy Treats
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Haze x Kali China
from Unique Flower LLC
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Haze x Kali China
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Burn
from Lingo Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Burn
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honduras
from Unique Flower LLC
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Honduras
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosimints #6
from Oregonic Farm
21.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dosimints #6
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24K Gold
from Dutch Valley Farms
24%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13
from Mike's Green Farm
14.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Diamond
from Belushi's Farm
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Belushi's Farm
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch
from Cold Frame Farms
22.37%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Papaya punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Wise
from Ebb & Flow
4.5%
THC
6.69%
CBD
Jack Wise
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Avi
from Eugenius
0.75%
THC
16%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Zkittles
from Frontier Farms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittles
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky B****
from Garden of the Gods
26.24%
THC
2%
CBD
Sticky Bitch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Injoy Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
the Bizz
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
South African Rose
from KGB FARMS
21%
THC
0%
CBD
South African Rose
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki Gardens
6.7%
THC
14.4%
CBD
Sour Cyclone
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Phyre
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai x (Gelato x DoSiDos)
from Phyre
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thai x (Gelato x DoSiDos)
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Full Metal Jacket
from Shango
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Full Metal Jacket
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot #2
from Trichome Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Glazed Apricot #2
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Crystalline 1g
from Angel
0%
THC
99.2%
CBD
CBD Crystalline
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBD Crystalline 2g
from Angel
0%
THC
99.2%
CBD
CBD Crystalline
Strain
$552 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express Distillate Syringe
from FLI
80.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate Syringe
from FLI
77.23%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Tangie Distillate Syringe
from FLI
78.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBD Honey Elixir
from Canna Honey
37mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD Honey Elixir
Strain
$854oz.
In-store only
Pineapple Star 1g Distillate Cartridge
from The Juice
80.1%
THC
4.05%
CBD
Pineapple Star
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Third Eyegasm Dabaratus
from Bakked
67.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Third Eyegasm
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Voodoo Chile Dabaratus
from Bakked
68.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Voodoo Chile
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Banana Cream Pie FECO
from OM Extracts
51%
THC
11.6%
CBD
Banana Cream Pie
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Glazed Cherry Lotus FECO
from OM Extracts
49.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Glazed Cherry Lotus
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Holy Widow FECO
from OM Extracts
42.7%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Holy Widow
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
12345 ... 16