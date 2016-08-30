great onl problem is when I buy a joint for 8 dollars I would hope I could smoke it.. toke it apart because you can't return it. really I can even smoke it through my bong... Wtf. I guess can't buy pre rolls here anymore. wish I could send you a picture.. yep. thanks. this is not the employees fult or they didn't know. purple kush dirt the plant grew in...

Dispensary said:

I'm very sorry to hear this! Sounds like that flower got ground too much, which unfortunately is easy to do with such dense indicas as that Purple Kush. We take pride in our In-House Pre-rolls which are higher quality than machine rolled, so it's very disappointing to hear not enough care was taken on that batch. I do hope you enjoyed your Leafly gift and would like to offer 10% off any regular priced item of your choice on your next visit by showing this review reply. I would also greatly appreciate an updated review if you're up to it, the quality of one pre-roll among our hundreds of products shouldn't reflect our entire quality score. In the future please feel free to call for any questions or concerns vs deleting and resubmitting a review here. We are more than happy to work with our customers to make things right.