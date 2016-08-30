Mikeykrones
Good quality service nice Bud tenders
Thank you for your kind review! I hope you enjoy your t-shirt!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Good quality service nice Bud tenders
Thank you for your kind review! I hope you enjoy your t-shirt!
Great product and friendly service.
favorite dispensary in Astoria. always nice and welcoming. dog friendly. great selection:)
Thank you so much for you review! I hope you and Brian enjoy your free gifts!
Amazing!
Hey Stoneinparadise420, Enjoy your new Leafly treats. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Great place!
Thanks for stopping by Arinsandquist! Hope you enjoy the fresh swag.
Great People Great People Great SmokeCan't go WRONG Going to HI.
great onl problem is when I buy a joint for 8 dollars I would hope I could smoke it.. toke it apart because you can't return it. really I can even smoke it through my bong... Wtf. I guess can't buy pre rolls here anymore. wish I could send you a picture.. yep. thanks. this is not the employees fult or they didn't know. purple kush dirt the plant grew in...
I'm very sorry to hear this! Sounds like that flower got ground too much, which unfortunately is easy to do with such dense indicas as that Purple Kush. We take pride in our In-House Pre-rolls which are higher quality than machine rolled, so it's very disappointing to hear not enough care was taken on that batch. I do hope you enjoyed your Leafly gift and would like to offer 10% off any regular priced item of your choice on your next visit by showing this review reply. I would also greatly appreciate an updated review if you're up to it, the quality of one pre-roll among our hundreds of products shouldn't reflect our entire quality score. In the future please feel free to call for any questions or concerns vs deleting and resubmitting a review here. We are more than happy to work with our customers to make things right.
An awesome place with awesome employees! They are always so friendly and happy, they are also knowledgeable aboit their products! Hi also has good deals and great product. They are y main go to place!
Great to see you, FoxAmongRaptors! Thank you for the review, enjoy the new digs.
I love there prices I do wish they would get more product in and expande more over all its the best place to go specially if your on a budget
Thanks Warman 1989 for stopping by! Hope you enjoy the free gift. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Well first off this place has been my number 1 dispensary in town , not only do they have low prices , they're very knoledgable and have helped me find my strain on several occasions, this store is definetly one to check out!!
Thanks for the great review Jkidd420!