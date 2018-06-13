MexaOR
They are an awesome place!
3.3
10 reviews
The budtenders are all so nice, they greet you as you walk in with such great energy. Their flower menu is unique to say the least but still quality flower! I came in for cartridges and was not disappointed.
Really simple review. If you consider yourself an adult and want quality cannabis, don't bother shopping here. If you're a child and like fake flavored oil, concentrates, and subpar cannabis buds shop here or better yet buy yourself an e-cig at the gas station. I dont like what direction this store has gone, A store just south off 99 in Wooburn (6 minutes down the road) is super awesome, nice people, and great selection.
It’s nice
friendly, Nice prices
I’m done here. I came in for there highest quality and brought it home and it tastes terrible. Their high end is more medium to low. I wish I could return the bud I bought 30 minutes ago
Too expensive. Not enough selection. Bud tender was nice :)
this place needs to get a better atm only able to withdraw 200 and all there O are over 200..... your joking. and update your leafly slackers
need a menu don't be cheapskates and deals but on a positive note cozy inviting place with awesome budtenders
I'd like to visit your store as you are semi close to me however I only shop at places that have an online menu. I like knowing what stock a shop has and at what price point. Until then ill have to stick with the woodburn, canby or salem stores.