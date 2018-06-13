fatcat78 on March 4, 2019

Really simple review. If you consider yourself an adult and want quality cannabis, don't bother shopping here. If you're a child and like fake flavored oil, concentrates, and subpar cannabis buds shop here or better yet buy yourself an e-cig at the gas station. I dont like what direction this store has gone, A store just south off 99 in Wooburn (6 minutes down the road) is super awesome, nice people, and great selection.