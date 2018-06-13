Hierba Buena - Hubbard
Come into the store between 4:20pm and 7:10pm for new exclusive deals on select flower! 🌳 💸$10 eighths and $20 quarters.💸 This deal will run every day so you don't miss out! 🎇
Each customer is limited to one eighth and one quarter per day. Offer extends while supplies last. Happy hour deal does not stack with other discounts
If you follow our Instagram or like our facebook page and show a budtender, you can get 10% off your whole order! 🤑 You can also leave a review for Hierba Buena on any platform and show a budtender for 10% off!✨
Discount does not stack with other discounts
Smokers aged 55+ are eligible for a 10% discount on their entire order!
discount does not stack with other discounts
Veterans can receive 10% off their whole order! We thank you for your service!
Discount does not stack with other discounts. Discount only valid with proof of military service.
If its your birthday🎊 , enjoy a 10% discount off your entire purchase! 🎉 Our gift to you, from your friends at Hierba Buena! 🥳💃
Discounts do not stack with other discounts
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.