LizzosaurusRexx on May 21, 2016

I went to my first 7 dispensaries in 4 different cities before I found this amazing gem. The first 7 were all ok but roughly 3 of them were pretty great. High Country Healing II was by far the best. Everything about this place was perfect: the prices, the customer service from the budtenders, the selection of items, and even the bright orange color of the building. I was helped by some of the most knowledgeable and friendly staff that I have honestly ever encountered in ANY service position. The name is great and on top of that, the slogan is: "The Highest Dispensary on the Planet." I would go here again and again. It will most likely remain my favorite dispensary in Colorado!!!