JDMGreen
Definitely the most chill budtenders with great knowledge. I gotta go back!
4.7
6 reviews
I went to my first 7 dispensaries in 4 different cities before I found this amazing gem. The first 7 were all ok but roughly 3 of them were pretty great. High Country Healing II was by far the best. Everything about this place was perfect: the prices, the customer service from the budtenders, the selection of items, and even the bright orange color of the building. I was helped by some of the most knowledgeable and friendly staff that I have honestly ever encountered in ANY service position. The name is great and on top of that, the slogan is: "The Highest Dispensary on the Planet." I would go here again and again. It will most likely remain my favorite dispensary in Colorado!!!
it's was a great shop with great flower!
Great place to go in CO. Very nice staff, hundreds of products, and great service. 10/10
I am reviewing the Alma location only! Very helpful staff and great location. They have two locations. One in Alma, CO (80420) and another in Silverthorne,CO (80498.) Do you have an email address for comments? I have some suggestions. I have a couple different view points that maybe helpful. I would love to help in some way. I am knowledgable about this topic. I have followed and studied this for over 25 years of my life.
Great little place for my first CO recreational experience. Super friendly and helpful.