SpaceXDandy on March 24, 2018

WARNING READ!!' STAY AWAY!!! Just tried to get some medicine here, Its life or death for me. Literally. Guess what? UNUSUABLE. 3/4 of a oz. I bought myswell be grass clippings. Tried getting help and managment basically said my own fault, everyone IS different, they don't care if I can't afford more life saving medicine and they just stole my whole months budget supply. they can't help me. Basically forget me, go die. THIS IS NOT WHAT THIS INDUSTRY IS ABOUT!! BOYCOTT STAY AWAY!! HORRIBLE service and HORRIBLE product. AWFUL 100%%%% Never been so let down by anyone in the industry. This is cold hearted and messed up. I have the product saved. When I start having sezuires again my lawyer friends and family is coming after you, you evil sickos!!!