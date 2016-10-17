Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
WARNING READ!!' STAY AWAY!!!
Just tried to get some medicine here, Its life or death for me. Literally. Guess what? UNUSUABLE. 3/4 of a oz. I bought myswell be grass clippings. Tried getting help and managment basically said my own fault, everyone IS different, they don't care if I can't afford more life saving medicine and they just stole my whole months budget supply. they can't help me. Basically forget me, go die. THIS IS NOT WHAT THIS INDUSTRY IS ABOUT!! BOYCOTT STAY AWAY!! HORRIBLE service and HORRIBLE product. AWFUL 100%%%% Never been so let down by anyone in the industry. This is cold hearted and messed up. I have the product saved. When I start having sezuires again my lawyer friends and family is coming after you, you evil sickos!!!
theebgb
on October 13, 2017
This is a great spot to get your meds. Their weekly specials are fantastic and the selection is great. I shopped around Co Springs/Manitou before deciding on HCH4 - highly recommended.
JourneyAlee
on July 14, 2017
MEDICINAL ONLY Dispensary. Atmosphere is calm and relaxed; feels secure. Budtenders are knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. Cost is in line with other local dispensaries. Product, however, is where HCH truly shines. Trims are tight. Good flavor, good growing conditions. Reliably consistent products.