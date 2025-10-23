Previously an I-71 compliant gifting shop, High Demand always focused on offering lab-tested, high-quality products at fair and competitive prices. Even as an unregulated dispensary, our goal was to ensure customers had access to safe, trusted options without compromising integrity or value. We’ve never shied away from the reality that running a successful, financially viable cannabis business in Washington, D.C. can be challenging. But while we aim to grow and sustain our operations, we remain deeply rooted in the community we serve — always striving to stay empathetic, accessible, and responsive to the economic realities our patients and neighbors face. We also offer daily deals and one of the best loyalty programs in town, which we continue to develop as part of our mission to build one of the most connected and supportive cannabis communities in the country. That same philosophy guides us now in the licensed medical space, where we continue balancing compliance, quality, and compassion in everything we do.